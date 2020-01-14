GTT Communications has expanded its SD-WAN service offering by adding Fortinet Secure SD-WAN as a technology option over any last-mile access. It includes Fortinet's integrated next generation firewall and unified threat management functionality combined with an SD-WAN edge device and router.
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
GTT adds Fortinet to SD-WAN portfolio
