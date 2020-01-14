GTT adds Fortinet to SD-WAN portfolio

GTT Communications has expanded its SD-WAN service offering by adding Fortinet Secure SD-WAN as a technology option over any last-mile access. It includes Fortinet's integrated next generation firewall and unified threat management functionality combined with an SD-WAN edge device and router.





“Clients rely on GTT to securely connect their locations across the world and to every application in the cloud,” stated Rick Calder, GTT president and CEO. “Our broad portfolio of SD-WAN service options, that now includes Fortinet, ensures that clients can run their applications with superior security, performance and reliability to support their business goals.”