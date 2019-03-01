GSMA monitors potential impact of Coronavirus on MWC Barcelona

GSMA is monitoring and assessing the potential impact of the Coronavirus on MWC Barcelona 2020, which will occur 24-27 February 2020. So far, GSMA confirms that there have been no registration impacts on MWC Barcelona and that preparations for the event are continuing.



The GSMA will undertake the following measures:







Carefully follow and adhere to: the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) recommendations, all applicable Chinese government recommendations, all Spanish health authority recommendations and all police/health recommendations and protocols

Provide additional medical personnel for on-site support in the run-up to and during the event

Work with Fira de Barcelona to ensure sufficient sanitising products throughout all venues and implement other activity in line with recommendations from our city partners

Support exhibitors who may not be able to travel to MWC Barcelona (via GSMA account managers or the Customer Care Team).





2019 - 109,000

2018 - 107,000

2017 - 108,000

2016 - 101,000



Visitors came from 198 countries and territories, and more than 55 percent of this year’s MWC attendees held senior-level positions, including 7,900 CEOs.



More than 2,400 companies participated at MWC19 across more than 120,000 net square meters of exhibition and hospitality space at Fira Gran Via. Attendance at MWC19 Barcelona was 109,000, up slightly from recent years:2019 - 109,0002018 - 107,0002017 - 108,0002016 - 101,000Visitors came from 198 countries and territories, and more than 55 percent of this year’s MWC attendees held senior-level positions, including 7,900 CEOs.More than 2,400 companies participated at MWC19 across more than 120,000 net square meters of exhibition and hospitality space at Fira Gran Via.

https://www.gsma.com/newsroom/statement/gsma-statement-on-coronavirus-for-mwc-barcelona-2020/