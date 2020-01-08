GSMA examines consumer 5G upgrade plans

The arrival of 5G will not guarantee a surge in device upgrades, according to new GSMA Intelligence research.



The newly-released Future of Devices report found that smartphone ownership among adults in most high- and middle-income countries is at 85-95 percent. However, only 30-40 percent of survey respondents in significant markets such as the US, Europe and Australia said the arrival of 5G is likely to result in a smartphone upgrade in the short term. By contrast, markets such as China and South Korea will be early adopters; nearly 50 percent of Chinese consumers say they will buy a 5G phone as soon as they are available.



“The device ecosystem will be critical in shaping the trajectory of 5G adoption,” said Peter Jarich, Head of GSMA Intelligence. “However, it’s a mistake to believe that consumers in every market will look at 5G upgrades in the same way. Operators and device manufacturers will need to understand consumer demand on a granular level if they hope to make the most of the 5G opportunity.”



The report is based on GSMA Intelligence’s 2019 Consumer Survey, which surveyed 38,000 respondents across 36 key markets, using a blend of online and face-to-face sampling methodologies.

