Google Cloud launches IBM Power Systems as a service

Google Cloud is now offering IBM Power Systems as part of our cloud solutions. Customers can run IBM Power Systems as a service on Google Cloud whether using AIX, IBM i, or Linux on IBM Power.



Google Cloud said its service helps organizations implement a hybrid cloud strategy, especially where IBM Power Systems are used for mission-critical workloads such as SAP applications and Oracle databases.



Key benefits for IBM Power Systems on Google Cloud:





Integrated billing: available through the Google Cloud Marketplace

Private API access: Google Cloud’s Private API Access technology provides access to Google Cloud resources privately, while enabling all IBM Power Systems resources (LPARs) to use private IP spaces.

Integrated customer support: Google Cloud manages customer support with one point of contact for any issues.

Rapid deployment: An intuitive new management console enables quick ramp and rapid deployment of the solution.