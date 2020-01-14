Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Google Cloud launches IBM Power Systems as a service

Tuesday, January 14, 2020  ,  

Google Cloud is now offering IBM Power Systems as part of our cloud solutions.  Customers can run IBM Power Systems as a service on Google Cloud whether using AIX, IBM i, or Linux on IBM Power.

Google Cloud said its service helps organizations implement a hybrid cloud strategy, especially where IBM Power Systems are used for mission-critical workloads such as SAP applications and Oracle databases.

Key benefits for IBM Power Systems on Google Cloud:

  • Integrated billing: available through the Google Cloud Marketplace
  • Private API access: Google Cloud’s Private API Access technology provides access to Google Cloud resources privately, while enabling all IBM Power Systems resources (LPARs) to use private IP spaces. 
  • Integrated customer support: Google Cloud manages customer support with one point of contact for any issues.
  • Rapid deployment: An intuitive new management console enables quick ramp and rapid deployment of the solution.


