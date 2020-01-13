Germany's Bundesliga Goes All-In on AWS

Germany's Bundesliga has selected AWS as its official technology provider to deliver more in-depth insight into every live broadcast of Bundesliga games and enable new personalized fan experiences.



Specifically, Bundesliga will build new cloud-based services that automate processes, increase operational efficiency, and enhance the viewing experience using AWS artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), analytics, compute, database, and storage services.



“We are extremely excited to be working alongside AWS to develop the next generation of football viewing experience,” said Christian Seifert, CEO of Bundesliga. “Innovation means challenging the status quo. Working closely with AWS, as one of the most innovative technology companies in the world, significantly enhances the investment we’ve made in innovation over the past two decades, all of which contributes to us being able to deliver a world-class football experience for our fans.”“As the league with the highest average number of goals per game, and the highest stadium attendance globally, the Bundesliga is one of the most entertaining sports leagues in the world,” said Andy Isherwood, Vice President and Managing Director EMEA, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “We are thrilled to work with the Bundesliga and help them use cloud technology to give football fans around the world a more engaging match day experience and look forward to helping them leverage our deep portfolio of ML and AI services so they can deliver even greater insight into the world’s favourite game.”