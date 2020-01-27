Monday, January 27, 2020

Fujikura SAMPLES 60 GHz Millimeter Wave module

Fujikura has begun sampling a 60 GHz Millimeter Wave Wireless Communications Module featuring a High-gain phased array antenna. The compact design combines a baseband wireless modem function and an antenna with an included RF front end function.


Major Specifications

  • Frequency Band 57 - 71 GHz (CH1-CH6)
  • EIRP 40 dBm
  • Horizontal Beam Forming Angle  ±45 deg
  • Interface PCIe Gen2 x2 lane

The module can be used in communications networks embedded in backhaul equipment, access points (AP), customer premises equipment (CPE), V2X equipment, etc.

http://mmwavetech.fujikura.com

