FireEye acquires Cloudvisory

FireEye acquired Cloudvisory, a provider of continuous visibility, compliance, and security policy governance solutions for multi-cloud and data center assets. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Cloudvisory offers a complete centralized security management solution for audit, compliance, micro-segmentation and enforcement through cloud-native controls of the various cloud platforms. The Cloudvisory solution operates across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Kubernetes, OpenStack and VMware, as well as traditional virtualized and bare metal environments.



The Cloudvisory solution is designed to provide:





Visibility into network data traffic for workloads, applications, and microservices

Ability to detect and remediate misconfigurations and malicious activities across multiple cloud providers

Compliance assurance standard benchmarks for CIS, PCI, HIPAA, GDPR, and compliance requirements

Advanced compliance assurance controls

Ability to detect, alert, block, and quarantine attacks using cloud-native microsegmentation





“Customers need consistent visibility across their public and hybrid cloud environments, as well as containerized workloads,” said Grady Summers, Executive Vice President of Products and Customer Success at FireEye. “Cloudvisory delivers this visibility and allows FireEye to apply controls and best practices based on our frontline knowledge of how attackers operate. Security is top of mind for almost all organizations as they migrate critical workloads to the cloud. With the addition of the Cloudvisory technology, FireEye is able to offer a comprehensive, intelligence-led solution to secure today’s hybrid, multi-platform environments.”“Joining FireEye offers Cloudvisory a unique opportunity to combine our innovative approach to cloud visibility and FireEye’s unrivaled insights into the threat landscape,” said Lisun Kung, Cloudvisory co-founder and chief executive officer prior to the acquisition. “We’re excited by the potential to quickly scale and help more organizations secure their cloud and container workloads.”