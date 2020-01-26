F5 completes its $1B acquisition of Shape Security

F5 completed its previously announced acquisition of Shape Security, a privately-held company supplying fraud and abuse prevention solutions, for approximately $1 billion in cash.



Shape provides protection from automated attacks, botnets, and targeted fraud. In particular, Shape defends against credential stuffing attacks, where cybercriminals use stolen passwords from third-party data breaches to take over other online accounts. Shape’s application protection platform evaluates the data flow from the user into the application and leverages highly sophisticated cloud-based analytics to discern good traffic from bad.



Shape was founded in 2011 and is based in Santa Clara, California.



“We welcome Shape to the team and look forward to the work we will do together to transform the application security landscape for customers,” said François Locoh-Donou, F5 President and CEO. “Shape’s advanced AI and analytics capabilities will help accelerate new ways of securing and enhancing the performance of every application, across any cloud.”