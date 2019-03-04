DustPhotonics adds to its team

DustPhotonics, a start-up developing optical modules for high-performance data center connectivity, announced the appointment of Anthony Musto as VP of Sales and Marketing, Brian Mulroe as Senior Director of Strategic Business Development, and Yaron Refaely as Vice President of Research & Development.



Musto brings 20 years of experience in fiber optics and the broader telecommunications industry. He was a founder and Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Optium Corporation, which was acquired by Finisar in 2008. Prior to Optium, Musto held various leadership roles at JDS Uniphase and Sarnoff Corporation.



Mulroe brings 30 years’ experience in telecom sales and will spearhead the company’s business development initiatives. Mulroe most recently served as a Senior Regional Sales Manager with Finisar Corporation, performing account management for key customers and specializing in transceiver and sensor products for LiDAR and Sensing. Mulroe also previously owned and operated a manufacturers’ representative firm specializing in optical, RF and microwave components and systems.



Refaely brings over 15 years of experience from leading telecommunication companies. In his previous role as Vice President of R&D for Ceragon Networks, Mr. Refaely managed over 200 engineers, leading development and managing innovative solutions for wireless backhaul systems.



Dust Photonics notes that 400G QSFP-DD SR8 transceivers support both 400G switch to switch and breakout options for high-radix configurations.



DustPhotonics claims its AuraDP light engine enables reduced power consumption, higher reliability, and superior module performance. The optical packaging design results in improved sensitivity and efficient coupling. The QSFP-DD optical transceiver is designed for use with cost effective multimode fiber and supports reaches of up to 100 meters using OM4 fiber. The SR8 module features; 8 parallel 50Gbps PAM4 optical channels, supports the latest CMIS Management Interface, and is compliant to the latest QSFP-DD MSA and IEEE 802.3bs 400GBASE SR8 standards.

The 400G QSFP-DD module is part of the DustPhotonic's family of 400G multimode transceiver and AOC product line. The 400G QSFP-DD SR8 has an expected production release date in the second half of 2019. DustPhotonics is currently sampling and accepting orders for evaluation of 400G QSFP-DD SR8 transceivers.