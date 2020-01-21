Dr. Omar Ishrak elected Chairman of Intel

Dr. Omar Ishrak was elected independent chairman of Intel's Board of Directors, replacing Andy D. Bryant, who Bryant will remain on the board through the end of Intel’s 2020 annual stockholders’ meeting. He had previously notified the board in March 2019 that he did not intend to stand for re-election at this year’s meeting.







Intel also announced that Alyssa Henry was elected to Intel’s board. Her election marks the seventh new independent director added to Intel’s board since the beginning of 2016.“I want to thank and congratulate Andy for over seven years’ service as chairman of the board,” said Intel CEO Bob Swan. “Andy has been a rudder for Intel during a time of change and transformation. He has led the board with integrity and always with Intel’s best interest in mind.”