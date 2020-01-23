DISH readies Transport RFI/RFP for 5G SA

DISH will release a Request for Information and Request for Proposal (RFI/RFP) for Telecom Transport Services in the coming weeks in support of its plans to deploy a virtualized 5G Stand-Alone network across the United States. DISH has committed to building a standalone 5G broadband network available to at least 70 percent of the U.S. population by June 2023.



July 2019: 5G Network RFI/RFP seeking input for the network elements

September 2019: System RFP seeking responses from vendors to provide a software solution for project management, workflows, reporting and other utilities that aid in deploying the national network

October 2019: Deployment Services RFP seeking input for end-to-end deployment services including pre-construction and construction services

January 2020: 5G Component RFP seeking input from vendors regarding physical assets of the network such as mounts, cabinets and hybrid cables

January 2020: Telecom Transport Services RFI/RFP









New T-Mobile and DISH Agreements that become effective upon completion of the T-Mobile+Sprint merger, as per conditions imposed by the Department of Justice.



Agreement to Divest Sprint’s Prepaid Businesses

The New T-Mobile will be committed to divest Sprint’s entire prepaid businesses including Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile and Sprint-branded prepaid customers (excluding the Assurance brand Lifeline customers and the prepaid wireless customers of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company and Swiftel Communications, Inc.), to DISH for approximately $1.4 billion. These brands serve approximately 9.3 million customers in total.



Agreements Upon Closing of Prepaid Divestiture



Master Services Agreement for Network Access

Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile, and Sprint-branded prepaid customers, as well as new DISH wireless customers, will have full access to the legacy Sprint network and the New T-Mobile network in a phased approach. Access to the New T-Mobile network will be through an MVNO arrangement, as well as through an Infrastructure MNO arrangement enabling roaming in certain areas until DISH’s 5G network is built out.



Transition Services Agreement to Support Prepaid Customers

The New T-Mobile will offer standard transition services arrangements to DISH for up to three years following the close of the divestiture transaction. The transition services provided by the New T-Mobile will result in the orderly transfer of prepaid customers to DISH and will also ensure the continued and seamless operation of Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile, and Sprint-branded prepaid businesses following transition to DISH's ownership.



Agreement to Divest Sprint’s 800 MHz Spectrum Licenses to DISH

DISH has agreed to acquire Sprint’s portfolio of nationwide 800 MHz spectrum for a total value of approximately $3.6 billion in a transaction to be completed, subject to certain additional closing conditions, following an application for FCC approval to be filed three years following the closing of T-Mobile’s merger with Sprint. This will permit the New T-Mobile to continue to serve legacy Sprint customers during network integration, pending later FCC approval of the license transfer. The companies have also entered into an agreement providing the New T-Mobile the option to lease back a portion of the spectrum sold to DISH for an additional two years following closing of the spectrum sale.



Option for DISH to Take Over Decommissioned Cell Sites and Retail Locations

Following the closing of T-Mobile’s merger with Sprint and subsequent integration into the New T-Mobile, DISH will have the option to take on leases for certain cell sites and retail locations that are decommissioned by the New T-Mobile for five years following the closing of the divestiture transaction, subject to any assignment restrictions.



Agreement to Engage in Negotiations Regarding T-Mobile Leasing DISH's 600 MHz Spectrum

The companies have also committed to engage in good faith negotiations regarding the leasing of some or all of DISH’s 600 MHz spectrum to T-Mobile.

The Telecom Transport Services RFI/RFP, the fifth in a series of RFPs for different elements of the national network, will include requests for telecom transport service companies to facilitate lit and dark fiber connectivity to cell towers, buildings and data centers.The RFPs issued to date include:"We're building a 5G network from the ground up, with the opportunity to apply fresh ideas and new partners. We're seeking input from local and regional telecom transport partners, as well as the national providers that have supported our existing video business for decades. We see an opportunity to learn from nontraditional partners as well, like utilities and municipalities that may be deploying fiber in their communities. We are exploring varying transport infrastructures to support our aggressive buildout," stated DISH Executive Vice President of Wireless Operations, Jeff McSchooler.