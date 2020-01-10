Digital Realty adds to its Board

Digital Realty announced the appointment of retired Lt. Gen. VeraLinn "Dash" Jamieson and Alexis Black Bjorlin, Ph.D., to its board of directors.



Lt. Gen. Jamieson is the former Director of the United States Air Force's Intelligence Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Cyber Effects Operations and Dr. Black Bjorlin is Broadcom's Senior Vice President and General Manager of Optical Systems Division.



"We are delighted to welcome Dash and Alexis to our board of directors, both of whom bring significant experience directly relevant to our strategy of enabling customers' digital transformation," said Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein. \