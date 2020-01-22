Deutsche Telekom signs sharing deal with Deutsche Glasfaser

Deutsche Telekom reached a network sharing agreement with Deutsche Glasfaser, which has laid more than 9,000 fiber-optic lines in the City of Lüdinghausen and its individual city districts.



For a pilot project in Lüdinghausen (North Rhine-Westphalia, Coesfeld district), Deutsche Glasfaser will open up its existing network for use by Deutsche Telekom.



Deutsche Telekom has the possibility to use optical fiber between the main fiber-optic distribution frame and the customer's building, thus offering its complete product portfolio. These offers are also valid for households in Deutsche Glasfaser's rollout area in Lüdinghausen that do not have an FTTH line yet. Deutsche Glasfaser will retrofit these home connections accordingly."Today's agreement is an important step in accelerating the FTTH fiber-optic expansion," said Uwe Nickl, CEO of Deutsche Glasfaser. "Two of Germany's most important fiber-optic providers are now collaborating for the benefit of end customers, who will now enjoy much broader offerings in the same infrastructure. We at Deutsche Glasfaser will enable nearly one million customer lines by the end of this year. Open networks are part of our standard, because they enable competition and selection for end customers without having to lay redundant fiber-optic networks."