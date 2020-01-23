Deutsche Telekom certifies Sequans' LTE-M

Sequans Communications' dual-mode LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch chip and its Monarch-based module have been certified for LTE-M by Deutsche Telekom.





“Being certified by Deutsche Telekom is very important to our customers building LTE-M devices for Europe, and we are pleased to have the stamp of approval from Deutsche Telekom for our Monarch platform,” said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. “Monarch is now certified by many carriers worldwide and our customers will benefit from this proven maturity as they build low power IoT devices for global use. Also the certification of our Monarch GM01Q module, which includes an LTE-optimized transceiver and a Single-SKU™ RF front end, further accelerates the time to market for new IoT devices.”