Dell’Oro: Optical Transport Market 5-Yr Forecast

Coherent port shipments on DWDM systems are forecast to reach 1.3 million by 2024, according to a recent report from Dell'Oro Group. A major share of these port shipments will operate at 400 Gbps.



Additional highlights from the Optical Transport 5-Year Forecast Report:





Total Optical Transport market consisting of Multiservice Multiplexers and WDM systems are forecast to reach nearly $18 billion by 2024.

Deployment of WDM systems in metro applications is projected to drive over half of the WDM market over the next five years.

“We are projecting coherent port shipments on DWDM systems to grow at an 18 percent CAGR,” said Jimmy Yu, Vice President at Dell’Oro Group. “Further igniting this market will be all the new, higher baud rate coherent line cards entering the market this year that will set the path for many more years of growth. On a capacity shipment basis, we think the highest share of coherent line cards will be operating at 400 Gbps, a wavelength speed that will have the perfect balance of capacity, performance, and price in both metro and long haul networks,” continued Yu.