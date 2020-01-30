Dell'Oro: Demand for 400G switch expected to grow this year

Ethernet Switch Data Center port shipments are forecast to surpass 60 million by 2024, with more than 50 percent of the port shipments will operate at 100 Gbps, 400 Gbps and 800 Gbps - according to a recent report from Dell'Oro Group.



“800 Gbps, 400 Gbps, as well as new waves of 100 Gbps will be enabled by faster SerDes technologies and higher speed optics,” said Sameh Boujelbene, Senior Director at Dell’Oro Group. “Optics will continue to play a vital role in the data center switch market. The availability of high volume, low-cost optics is crucial in driving any speed transition. Additionally, as network speed increases beyond 800 Gbps, pluggable optics will hit density and power issues. Hence it will become imminent for the industry to adopt alternative options such as Co-Packaged Optics (CPO). We expect such transition to bring major disruptions to the supply chain as it requires new business and serviceability models,” added Boujelbene.



Additional highlights from the Ethernet Switch – Data Center 5-Year Forecast Report:





Demand for 400 Gbps from the broader market is expected to ramp by end 2020 and in early 2021.

400 Gbps and higher speeds are predicted to account for more than 25 percent of port shipments by 2024.