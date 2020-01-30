Dell'Oro: 5G backhaul transport equipment sales to hit $3B by 2024

5G mobile backhaul transport equipment revenue will reach $3 billion by 2024. Demand for 5G backhaul is expected to drive multiple years of growth for the total mobile backhaul transport market for the next few years, according to a new report from Dell'Oro Group.



“We anticipate the Mobile Backhaul Transport market to return to a period of growth as operators roll out 5G,” said Jimmy Yu, Vice President at Dell’Oro Group. “Hence, we are predicting that demand for backhaul equipment will grow at an average annual rate of four percent for the next four years, surpassing $5 billion annually. We suspect this demand will mostly further the sales of fiber backhaul equipment initially, but in the long term, there will be a growing share of new deployments using wireless backhaul,” Yu added.



Highlights from the Microwave Transmission & Mobile Backhaul 5-Year Forecast Report:





Over 50 percent of Mobile Backhaul Transport revenue and over 35 percent of Microwave Transmission revenue will be from equipment deployed in 5G networks by 2024.

5G is also expected to drive the use of transport systems to increase the span between mobile radios and baseband units. As such, we forecast a strong adoption of Mobile Fronthaul during the forecast period.