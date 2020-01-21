Crosslake Fibre selects Equinix to terminate its Digital Gateway

Crosslake Fibre selected Equinix to extend its backhaul capacity into Equinix TR2 International Business Exchange (IBX®) data center in Toronto and Equinix NY4 IBX in Secaucus, New Jersey.



The Crosslake cable traverses Lake Ontario from Toronto to New York State utilizing a specialized 192-fiber strand submarine cable that is 36 miles (58 km) in length. For the first time, this new network route delivers sub-9 ms round trip delay (RTD) performance between Toronto and New York.



"The new network provides physical geographic diversity, the lowest latency performance and ultra-high capacity throughput. This backbone internet infrastructure between Equinix data centers benefits content delivery networks, financial customers, gaming ecosystem, payment processing customers and internet download speeds, in addition to being a potential catalyst for economic development," stated Mike Cunningham, CEO, Crosslake Fibre.