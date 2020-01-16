CoreSite hits Eight 9s data center uptime in 2019

CoreSite reported "Eight 9s" level of reliance, or 99.999999% uptime, across its portfolio of data centers for 2019.



“Our clear procedures and rigorous training approach are the foundation of our operational excellence,” said Anthony Hatzenbuehler, CoreSite’s SVP of Data Center Operations. “Our operational resilience efforts translate into our data center reliability, or uptime, a crucial performance indicator that is our top priority, which directly affects our customers’ bottom line.”



“While we target a minimum of “Six 9’s” of uptime, which is above the industry standard of “Five 9’s”, we are pleased with our exceptional results for 2019,” said Hatzenbuehler.



Overall, CoreSite incrementally improved its PUE by approximately 4.8% in 2019 on a same-store basis as compared to 2018 PUE. “This improvement in PUE enables customers to be more cost effective and efficient and improves our overall power consumption for a more sustainable environment,” said Hatzenbuehler.



In addition, as part of its compliance examinations, CoreSite completed a new independent third party assessment of controls related to the National Institute of Standards and Technology Publication Series 800-53 (NIST 800-53). This new NIST compliance level complements CoreSite’s existing certifications such as SOC 1 Type 2 and SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, and HIPAA. The completion of these annual examinations uniquely positions CoreSite to provide its customers a consistent and comprehensive solution to compliance standards and support in meeting a wide variety of United States regulatory requirements, including the Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA) and the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP).