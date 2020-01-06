Comcast launches WiFi 6 gateway

Comcast unveiled its xFi Advanced Gateway with WiFi 6 technology for customers that subscribe to Xfinity Internet speed tiers of 300 Mbps or faster.



Key features:





Four simultaneous dual-band antennas that support both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands

A 2.5Gbps Ethernet port to support wired speeds greater than 1Gbps.

Bluetooth LE and Zigbee radios capable of connecting to virtually any IoT device.

Switchable mid-split support between 42MHz and 85MHz to allow greater upstream throughput.

The Gateway has the ability to deliver multiple streaming services simultaneously over WiFi throughout the home.

“We designed the next-generation Advanced Gateway to be the fastest, smartest and most powerful WiFi device on the planet to continue to deliver on our promise of bringing our customers a great broadband experience,” said Kunle Ekundare, Director of Product and Hardware Management,Comcast. “The xFi Advanced Gateway is truly the best Internet product we’ve ever built, and we’re thrilled to be bringing our customers into the future with WiFi 6.”