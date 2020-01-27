Comcast Business acquires Blueface for cloud-based UC

Comcast has acquired Blueface, a developer of unified communications solutions based in Dublin, Ireland. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Comcast Business will add Blueface’s proprietary and fully customizable cloud voice unified communications platform to its portfolio of business-grade solutions.“The addition of Blueface’s Unified Communications (UC) solution to the Comcast Business portfolio will provide customers access to industry-leading audio and video tools to connect employees across devices and locations,” said Bill Stemper, President, Comcast Business. “Whether connecting within a company or directly to customers, Blueface technology, powered by Comcast Business, will provide businesses a seamless communications experience. We look forward to delivering innovative solutions that enable businesses to help power employee productivity and extraordinary customer experiences in 2020 and beyond.”http://www.blueface.com/blog/comcast-acquires-blueface