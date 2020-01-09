Colt completes fiber densification project in London

Colt Technology Services completed a fibre densification project in and around the city of London, adding 110 kilometres of new fibre in the city in which the company was founded.



Colt also has expansion projects underway in in Eastern Europe, Dublin and Berlin. These expansions have seen a new 7,000 kilometre network connecting more than 10 cities in Eastern Europe with more than 300 kilometres of fibre being installed in the London, Dublin and Berlin metros.



Carl Grivner, CEO, Colt Technology Services said: “We know that as the world shifts dramatically towards wireless networks, having fibre in the ground becomes increasingly important. Colt has been investing in our owned, high bandwidth network, the Colt IQ Network, for several years now, because we know it’s our most valuable asset."



“The projects we announced last year in Eastern Europe, Dublin and Berlin, customers are now benefitting from these, and the London expansion sees Colt extending its already impressive fibre footprint in the UK capital. This is particularly exciting for us because we were founded in the City of London some 28 years ago, and since then we’ve seen telecoms truly evolve. We’re happy to say that we’ve prepared the connectivity backbone that is truly ready for the next decade.”