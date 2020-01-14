Colt adds Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute at Interxion AMS8

Colt Technology Services has added support for Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute connectivity capabilities to the ‘Amsterdam2’ Point of Presence (PoP), located at the Interxion data centre in The Netherlands.



The expansion of Colt’s Azure ExpressRoute footprint benefits both SAP customers migrating their on-premises environments to the cloud and customers who require higher resiliency into Azure.



SAP has announced that by 2025 it will no longer support on-premises database platforms, with customers needing to migrate to a SAP S/4HANA environment. This represents a significant challenge for existing customers, as up to 93% of these are still operating from an on-premises data centre environment.



"Colt has been a Microsoft Azure partner for five years now, which demonstrates just how strong the relationship between Microsoft and Colt is. At Colt, we understand the significant business challenges that enterprises are facing; such as SAP migrations, and we are well-positioned to help organisations as they navigate the shifting technological landscape.”



Colt’s DCA On Demand service offers a consumption-based, highly available and resilient end-to-end solution. The solution is delivered over the Colt IQ Network and is supported by a single SLA agreement. The proposition allows customers to flex their bandwidth requirements via a consumption-based pricing model, which represents a significant opportunity for cost optimisation versus traditional network solutions," states Peter Coppens, Vice President for Product for Colt.