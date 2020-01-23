CloudKnox raises $12M for identity authorization for cloud

CloudKnox Security, a start-up based in Sunnyvale, California, raised $12 million for its work in identity authorization for hybrid and multi-cloud environments.



CloudKnox recently added new privilege-on-demand, auto remediation and anomaly detection capabilities, integration with AWS IAM Access Analyzer and support for VMware Cloud on AWS. The company was also recently awarded two patents: the first for activity-based access control in heterogeneous environments; and the second for a method and system to detect discrepancy in infrastructure security configurations.







The funding round was led by Sorenson Ventures with participation from early investors, including ClearSky Security, Dell Technologies Capital and Foundation Capital. This brings total funding raised to date to $22.75M.CloudKnox also announced several key additions to the company’s board and executive team. Stephen Ward, CISO at The Home Depot; Ken Elefant, managing partner at Sorenson Ventures and Suresh Batchu, co-founder and CTO at MobileIron, joined the company’s Board of Directors. The company also appointed John Donnelly as vice president of sales. John has more than 30 years of experience as a sales leader, including roles as VP of sales for MobileIron, Vontu and, most recently, as a sales advisor for ClearSky Security and Wing Venture Capital.“We’ve seen exceptional growth from customers and prospects looking to address the number one risk in their cloud infrastructure,” said Balaji Parimi, CEO and founder at CloudKnox Security. “This positioned us to pre-emptively secure another round of funding to leverage strong market adoption and accelerate our customer expansion. We’re delighted to have Sorenson Ventures join our current investors, who continue to show their commitment to our success, welcome John to our team, and Stephen and Suresh to our board.”