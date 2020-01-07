China Mobile employs Spirent for testing 5G Slicing Packet Network

China Mobile is working with Spirent Communications to assure readiness of mission-critical 5G applications via network slicing transport standard testing and validation.



Spirent's 5G transport and network slicing testing solution provides scalable protocol emulation and L2-L7 traffic generation over the slicing channel layer. Spirent’s solution expands SPN network slicing test capabilities to help ensure the diverse bandwidth, latency, security and time synchronization required by 5G applications.



China Mobile has chosen the newly-launched Spirent FlexE-100 test module to test functional and performance aspects related to 5G transport SPN (Slicing Packet Network). Specifically, Spirent’s FlexE-100 test module will be utilized to test the functional, performance and specification aspects related to 5G transport SPN.



SPN has been accepted by the ITU Telecommunication Standardization Sector (ITU-T) for further work towards the G.mtn (Metro Transport Network) standard series, which provides an end-to-end transport network architecture that enables network slicing to meet the most demanding requirements of 5G applications. These standards are essential to successful deployment of ultra-reliable low-latency, high bandwidth, massive, scalable 5G services. Standards-based testing for SPN validates use cases, technologies and solutions prior to deployment, improving interoperability.



Commenting on the next-generation network testing work, Li Han, Vice Director of the Department of Network and IT Technology Research at the China Mobile Research Institute, said: "As operators, network equipment manufacturers and chip suppliers are developing SPN/MTN-enabled products, and exploring and expanding their applications in various scenarios, China Mobile has deployed 5G commercial SPN transport, providing reliable SLA for different 5G applications through multi-layer network slicing. We are pleased that Spirent launched the FlexE-100 test module on its flagship Spirent TestCenter platform and look forward to continuing our cooperation on SPN/MTN testing and use case development, with the goal of driving the commercial deployment of 5G transport network."



