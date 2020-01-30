CenturyLink wins Social Security Administration WAN contract

CenturyLink was selected by the U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA) as a key provider for its Wide Area Network and related high-speed network services.



Under the contract, CenturyLink will provide Ethernet, virtual private network, intrusion prevention and self-healing optical wave ring services with speeds ranging from 100 Mbps to 100 Gbps at each of SSA's more than 1,700 locations in the U.S. and around the world, including data centers, field offices, foreign service posts, headquarters, program service centers, regional offices, remote operations centers and external business partner sites. CenturyLink said the award also includes secure high-speed cloud connectivity, proactive distributed denial of service protections and a network operations center that supports all SSA activities and its more than 60,000 employees 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year.





The SSA has a dual carrier network approach. CenturyLink won the task order with the largest scope and is responsible for all single and dual carrier requirements, including architecting and deploying SSA's 100 gigabit business-critical data replication network."Social Security's network, called SSANet, is the central nervous system of all SSA operations, which touch every American from birth throughout their entire life," said David Young, CenturyLink senior vice president, public sector. "SSA continues to place its trust in CenturyLink as a mission-critical network provider by extending and expanding its relationship with us as we help the agency modernize its IT systems that provide crucial services to the American public."