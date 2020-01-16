CenturyLink lands $1.6 billion contract with US Dept. of Interior

CenturyLink has been awarded a task order worth up to $1.6 billion to provide secure network services and IT modernization solutions to the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI). The contract was awarded via the General Services Administration's Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) program.







The task order covers two areas and has a combined maximum value of $1.6 billion, with 11 one-year options that run through 2032. Task area one is for managed core network services to design, engineer, build, secure, operate and maintain DOI's enterprise network from end to end, including SD-WAN, virtual private network, private line and Ethernet transport services. It also includes managed security services, such as Managed Trusted Internet Protocol Services (MTIPS), and implementation of zero-trust networking solutions that meet the government's strict security requirements. Task area two covers managed access services, including secure cloud connectivity and WiFi."The Department of the Interior selected CenturyLink to deliver secure, modern network services that will help the agency achieve its mission to conserve and manage our nation's natural resources and cultural heritage for the benefit and enjoyment of the American people," said David Young, CenturyLink senior vice president, public sector. "This award from DOI shows that government agencies are increasingly turning to CenturyLink as their trusted provider to help them with their IT modernization efforts so they can focus on their mission."