CBRS Release 2 opens door to further innovation

The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) announced the approval of a new Release 2 specification defining enhancements to the baseline CBRS Operational and Functional Requirements. It defines optional features and functionality that can be incorporated at any time, with special focus on supporting specific vertical markets and their deployments.



“Our new release of the CBRS standards opens the way for substantial additional innovation in the CBRS band,” said Andrew Clegg, Chair of the WInnForum’s Spectrum Sharing Committee CBRS Functional and Operational Requirements Working Group. “Now anyone can rapidly add features to CBRS simply by contributing a suitable appendix to the Release 2 specification, and, pending committee approval and appropriate certification requirements, the feature is ready for adoption by CBRS users, equipment manufacturers, and Spectrum Access System (SAS) Administrators, on demand.”



Single Frequency Group - a set of CBSDs that require a common radio frequency assignment and reassignment when frequency reassignment is necessary or preferred; and,

2D Antenna Patterns - requirements on how CBSD two-dimensional antenna patterns should be specified and used by the SAS to calculate CBSD antenna gain in a certain direction, taking both horizontal and vertical separation into account.

Based on the Release 2 additions, exciting emerging technologies can be considered and implemented. Examples include:Additional emerging technologies can be considered in subsequent releases. Development is already underway on additional features to be added to Release 2 very shortly. Other planned features include enhanced group handling, flexible grants and grant updates, indoor penetration loss measurements, refined propagation modeling, registration enhancements, and support for beamforming. The Release 2 specifications will include updates to the SAS to SAS and SAS to CBSD protocols to support these new features, and a Release 2 test specification allowing industry to self-certify against requirements that do not impact Part 96.https://cbrs.wirelessinnovation.org/enhancements-to-baseline-specificationshttp://www.WirelessInnovation.org.