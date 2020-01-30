BT provides operational update

As part of its quarterly financial, provided the following operational updates:





5G now live in over 50 locations; EE found to have broadest 5G network by RootMetrics

Openreach accelerates FTTP build at c.26k premises passed per week; 2.2m FTTP premises passed to date

Openreach awarded two of three lots to provide superfast speeds to Scotland; vast majority of build to be FTTP

Consumer fixed ARPC £38.2, down 4% year on year due to decline in voice revenue; postpaid mobile ARPC £20.3, down 5% due to impact of regulation and continued trend towards SIM-only; RGUs per address 2.38

Postpaid mobile churn remains low at 1.3% in Q3 despite impact of auto switching; fixed churn at 1.3% in Q3 down from 1.4% in prior year following customer experience improvements and new pricing strategy

Capital expenditure for the nine months to 31-Dec-2019 reached £2,877m. Up £251m excluding BDUK funding deferral, driven by fixed and mobile network investment

"The security of our network is paramount for BT. We therefore welcome and are supportive of the clarity provided by Government around the use of certain vendors in networks across the UK and agree that the priority should be the security of the UK’s communications infrastructure. We are in the process of reviewing the guidance in detail to determine the full impact on our plans and at this time estimate an impact of around £500 million over the next 5 years," stated Philip Jansen, Chief Executive, BT.