BT provides operational update

As part of its quarterly financial, provided the following operational updates:
- 5G now live in over 50 locations; EE found to have broadest 5G network by RootMetrics
- Openreach accelerates FTTP build at c.26k premises passed per week; 2.2m FTTP premises passed to date
- Openreach awarded two of three lots to provide superfast speeds to Scotland; vast majority of build to be FTTP
- Consumer fixed ARPC £38.2, down 4% year on year due to decline in voice revenue; postpaid mobile ARPC £20.3, down 5% due to impact of regulation and continued trend towards SIM-only; RGUs per address 2.38
- Postpaid mobile churn remains low at 1.3% in Q3 despite impact of auto switching; fixed churn at 1.3% in Q3 down from 1.4% in prior year following customer experience improvements and new pricing strategy
- Capital expenditure for the nine months to 31-Dec-2019 reached £2,877m. Up £251m excluding BDUK funding deferral, driven by fixed and mobile network investment