BRUSA subsea cable carries 550 Gbps channel speeds across 10,200km

Telxius’ BRUSA cable, which links Virginia Beach to Rio de Janeiro, successfully reached record 550 Gbps single-wavelength channel speeds during an advanced trial leveraging Ciena's WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e) coherent optical solution. The companies verified a commercially deployable solution for a total capacity of more than 20 Tbps on a single fiber pair, which would give the BRUSA cable a total transmission capacity of more than 160 Tbps.



BRUSA is the highest capacity submarine cable connecting the Americas. It was opened for business in August 2018 and stretches approximately 10,200 kilometers between the United States and Brazil.



“WaveLogic 5 Extreme opens the door to a more scalable submarine network, which can support our customers as they continue to embrace new technologies that require unprecedented levels of bandwidth. This remarkable achievement is another example of how our collaboration with Ciena enables us to not only visualize what’s possible for our network, but to turn those possibilities into reality,” stated Carlos Dasi, Telxius’ Cable CTO.



“Completing this trial showcases how WaveLogic 5 Extreme, which is an integral part of Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme network solution, raises the bar in coherent optical technology and demonstrates how Telxius’ current network can be transformed to provide an even more superior digital experience for their customers,” said Rodolfo Vigliano, Ciena’s Senior Managing Director of Sales.