Broadcom pushes out Wi-Fi 6E Access Point solutions for 6 GHz WLAN

Broadcom released a portfolio of Wi-Fi 6E devices that builds on the feature set of Wi-Fi 6, including OFDMA and other multi-user operations for improved performance in crowded environments, advanced roaming and increased security.



Wi-Fi 6E extends the Wi-Fi 6 standard to support the soon-to-be-operational 6 GHz band. This new band enables up to 1,200 MHz of spectrum for Wi-Fi use, which WLAN access point (AP) manufacturers can leverage to deliver faster speeds, higher capacity and lower latency with no congestion from legacy devices.



"As momentum accelerates around availability of 6 GHz, Broadcom is excited to be on the forefront of Wi-Fi technology paving the way for ecosystem adoption of Wi-Fi 6E. With the industry's broadest portfolio of Wi-Fi 6E silicon, we will enable our customers to build a variety of products that unlock the tremendous potential of 6 GHz spectrum. This announcement demonstrates Broadcom’s continued leadership and unwavering commitment in driving the next Wi-Fi evolution for enterprise and residential WLAN as well as mobile devices,” said Greg Fischer, senior vice president and general manager of the Broadband Carrier Access Products Division at Broadcom.



Enterprise 6 GHz Wi-Fi AP Solutions





BCM43694 — 4x4 Dual Band Wi-Fi 6E SoC with 160-MHz Channel Support

BCM43693 — 3x3 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E SoC with 80-MHz Channel Support

BCM43692 — 2x2 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E SoC with 80-MHz Channel Support

BCM47622 — Dual 2x2 Wi-Fi 6E SoC with Arm Processor

BCM43684 — 4x4 Wi-Fi 6E SoC with 160-MHz Channel Support

BCM6710 — 3x3 Wi-Fi 6E SoC with 80-MHz Channel Support

BCM6705 — 2x2 Wi-Fi 6E SoC with 80-MHz Channel Support

BCM6755 — Dual 2x2 Wi-Fi 6E SoC with Arm Processor

Residential 6 GHz Wi-Fi AP Solutions