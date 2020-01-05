Blueprint: The Power of Intent-Based Segmentation

by Peter Newton, senior director of products and solutions, Fortinet



Time-to-market pressures are driving digital transformation (DX) at organizations. This is not only putting pressure on the organization to adapt to a more agile business model, but it is also creating significant challenges for IT teams. In addition to having to build out new public and private cloud networks, update WAN connectivity to branch offices, adopt aggressive application development strategies to meet evolving consumer demands, and support a growing number of IoT and privately-owned end-user devices, those same overburdened IT workers need to secure that entire extended network, from core to cloud.



Of course, that’s easier said than done.



Too many organizations have fallen down the rabbit hole of building one security environment after the other to secure the DX project du jour. The result is an often slap-dashed collection of isolated security tools that actually diminish visibility and restrict control across the entire distributed network. What’s needed is a comprehensively integrated security architecture and security-driven networking strategy that ensures that not a single device, virtual or physical, is deployed without there being a security strategy in place to protect it. And what’s more, those security devices need to be seamlessly integrated together into a holistic security fabric that can be centrally managed and orchestrated.



A limited ability to adapt to business and compliance requirements – especially in environments where the infrastructure is constantly adapting to shifting business demands. Unnecessary risk due to static or implicit trust – especially when data can move and devices can be repurposed on demand Poor security visibility and enforcement – especially when the attack surface is in a state of constant flux

Intent-based Segmentation uses business needs, rather than the network architecture alone, to establish the logic by which users, devices, and applications are segmented, grouped, and isolated.

It provides finely tunable access controls and uses those to achieve continuous, adaptive trust.

It uses high-performance, advanced Layer 7 (application-level) security across the network

It performs comprehensive content inspection and shares that information centrally to attain full visibility and thwart attacks





Of course, this is fine for new projects that will expand the potential attack surface. But how do you retroactively go back and secure your existing networked environments and the potentially thousands of IoT and other devices already deployed there? CISOs who understand the dynamics of modern network evolution are insisting that their teams move beyond perimeter security. Their aim is to respond more assertively to attack surfaces that are expanding on all fronts across the enterprise.Typically, this involves segmenting the network and infrastructure and providing defense in-depth leveraging multiple forms of security. Unfortunately, traditional segmentation methods have proven to be insufficient in meeting DX security and compliance demands, and too complicated to be sustainable. Traditional network segmentation suffers from three key challenges:To address these concerns, organizations are instead transitioning to Intent-based Segmentation to establish and maintain a security-driven networking strategy because it addresses the shortcomings of traditional segmentation in the following ways:By using business intent to the drive the segmentation of the network, and establishing access controls using continuous trust assessments, intent-based segmentation provides comprehensive visibility of everything flowing across the network, enabling real-time access control tuning and threat mitigation.One of the most challenging elements of DX from a security perspective has been the rapid adoption and deployment of IoT devices. As most are aware, IoT devices are not only highly vulnerable to cyberattacks, but most are also headless, meaning they cannot be updated or patched. To protect the network from the potential of an IoT device becoming part of a botnet or delivering malicious code to other devices or places in the network, intent-based segmentation must be a fundamental element of any security strategy.To begin, the three most important aspects of any IoT security strategy are device identification, proper network segmentation, and network traffic analytics. First, the network needs to be able to identify any devices being connected to the network. By combining intent-based segmentation with Network Access Control (NAC), devices can be identified, their proper roles and functions can be determined, and they can then be dynamically assigned to a segment of the network based on who they belong to, their function, where they are located, and other contextual criteria. The network can then monitor those IoT devices based on that criteria. That way, if a digital camera, for example, stops transmitting data and instead starts requesting it, the network knows it has been compromised and can pull it out of production.The trick is in understanding the business intent of each device and building that into the formula for keeping it secured. IT teams that rely heavily on IoT security best practices, such as those developed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), may wind up developing highly restrictive network segmentation rules that lead to operational disruptions. If an IoT device is deployed in an unexpected way, for example, standard segmentation may block some essential service it provides, while intent-based segmentation can secure it in a different way, such as tying it to a specific application or workflow rather than the sort of simple binary rules IT teams traditionally rely on. Such is the case with wireless infusion pumps, heart monitors and other critical-care devices in hospitals. When medical staff suddenly cannot access these devices over the network because of certain rigidities in the VLAN-based segmentation design, patients’ lives may be at risk. With Intent-based Segmentation, these devices would be tagged according to their medical use, regardless of their location on the network. Access permissions would then be tailored to those devices.Of course, the opposite is true as well. Allowing implicit or static trust based on some pre-configured segmentation standard could expose critical resources to compromise should a section of the network become compromised. To determine the appropriate level of access for every user, device, or application, an Intent-based Segmentation solution must also assess their level of trustworthiness. Various trust databases exist that provide this information.Trust, however, is not an attribute that is set once and forgotten. Trusted employees and contractors can go rogue and inflict extensive damage before they are discovered, as several large corporate breaches have proven. IoT devices are especially prone to compromise and can be manipulated for attacks, data exfiltration, and takeovers. And common attacks against business-critical applications – especially those used by suppliers, customers, and other players in the supply chain – can inflict damage far and wide if their trust status is only sporadically updated. Trust needs to be continually updated through an integrated security strategy. Behavioral analysis baselines and monitors the behaviors of users. Web application firewalls inspects applications during development and validates transactions once they are in production. And the trustworthiness of devices is maintained not only by strict access control and continuous monitoring of their data and traffic, but also by preventing them from performing functions outside of their intended purpose.Ironically, one of the most effective strategies for establishing and maintaining trust is by creating a zero-trust network where all access is needs to be authenticated, all traffic and transcations are monitored, and all access is restricted by dynamic intent-based segmentation.Finally, the entire distributed network need to be wrapped in a single cocoon of integrated security solutions that span and see across the entire network. And that entire security fabric should enable granular control of any element of the network – whether physical or virtual, local or remote, static or mobile, or in the core or in the cloud – in a consistent fashion through a single management console. By combining verifiable trustworthiness, intent-based segmentation, and integrated security tools into a single solution, organizations can establish a trustworthy, security-driven networking strategy that can dynamically adapt to meet all of the security demands of the rapidly evolving digital marketplace.