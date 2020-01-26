AWS to expand its Osaka data center

Amazon Web Services announced that its Osaka Local Region will be expanded into a full AWS Region with three Availability Zones by early 2021. Each Availability Zone will be isolated with its own power source, cooling system, and physical security, and be located far enough apart to significantly reduce the risk of a single event impacting availability, yet near enough to provide low latency for high availability applications.



In March 2011, AWS Tokyo Region became the fifth AWS Region with two Availability Zones. A third Tokyo Availability Zone followed in 2012 and a fourth in 2018.



In February 2018, AWS launched the Osaka Local Region as a new region construct that comprises an isolated, fault-tolerant infrastructure design contained in a single data center and complements an existing AWS Region.



AWS also noted that work is underway on 4 more regions (Indonesia, Italy, South Africa, and Spain), and 13 more Availability Zones globally.



