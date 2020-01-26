AWS reduces cost of CloudEndure Disaster Recovery by 80%

Amazon Web Services is cutting the cost of its CloudEndure Disaster Recovery by about 80%. Pricing is now listed at $0.028 per hour, or about $20 per month per server.



CloudEndure Disaster Recovery continuously replicates the contents of on-premises, virtual, or cloud-based systems to a staging area in the AWS region, within the confines of the client's AWS account. The block-level replication encompasses essentially every aspect of the protected system including the operating system, configuration files, databases, applications, and data files.



https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/aws/cloudendure-highly-automated-disaster-recovery-80-price-reduction/