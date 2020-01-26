Pricing for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service was been reduced by 50% - from $0.20 per hour for each Amazon EKS cluster to $0.10 per hour.
Since introducing AWS EKS 18 months ago, the company has released 62 new features, 14 regions, and 4 Kubernetes versions, including Amazon EKS on AWS Fargate, EKS Windows Containers support, and Managed Node Groups for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service.
Sunday, January 26, 2020
AWS cuts price of its Kubernetes service by 50%
Pricing for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service was been reduced by 50% - from $0.20 per hour for each Amazon EKS cluster to $0.10 per hour.