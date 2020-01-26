AWS cuts price of its Kubernetes service by 50%

Pricing for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service was been reduced by 50% - from $0.20 per hour for each Amazon EKS cluster to $0.10 per hour.



Since introducing AWS EKS 18 months ago, the company has released 62 new features, 14 regions, and 4 Kubernetes versions, including Amazon EKS on AWS Fargate, EKS Windows Containers support, and Managed Node Groups for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service.



