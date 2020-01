AT&T to deploy 5G at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada

AT&T will provide 5G and services to Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. The carrier will also deliver FirstNet to eligible public safety personnel across Nellis.



The AT&T 5G infrastructure will serve the base’s more than 40,000 Air Force personnel, their families, and retirees. It will provide wireless high-speed external and in-building connectivity across Nellis’ flight line, facilities, dormitories, and the Mike O'Callaghan Military Medical Center.