Aruba advances its SD-Branch solution for retail

Aruba is rolling out a version of its SD-Branch solution tuned for the security requirements of large, distributed retail networks.



Aruba’s SD-Branch solution integrates Aruba Branch Gateways with the Aruba Central cloud management platform to provide a single point of control and management for SD-WAN, wired and wireless networking. To address non-stop retail requirements at scale, Aruba is extending SD-Branch with its zero-trust security framework and cloud-native management. Retail locations, which generally do not have IT security staff on site, must be defended against a myriad of threats, including phishing, denial of service (DoS) and increasingly widespread ransomware attacks.



The innovations include:





An expansion of Aruba’s unified branch defense capabilities to provide unique, identity-based attack detection and intrusion prevention to deliver zero trust in-store network security;

New enhancements to the SD-WAN Orchestrator in Aruba Central to deliver unified edge-to-cloud management and secure connectivity to cloud workloads;

New branch gateways that provide non-stop connectivity via built-in cellular, including LTE.

One-click integration with cloud-based security solutions;

Threat visibility and trend analysis;

Correlation of security events with sites, clients, applications and network infrastructure;

Out-of-box policies for enforcement and incident response;

Security event streaming to third-party Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solutions;

ClearPass Policy Manager for global access policy development and propagation.









Aruba’s unified branch defense also includes:“Aruba pioneered the SD-Branch solution, creating a new category beyond pure-play SD-WAN offerings that gives retail IT the ability to face the higher-level challenges of remote branch connectivity, such as reducing device footprint, unified management across WAN and LAN, and security,” said Kishore Seshadri, vice president and general manager of SD-WAN Solutions at Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company. “Today’s advancements extend Aruba’s SD-Branch solution to further support retail network operators with new, integrated in-store security capabilities, public cloud workload orchestration, and resiliency that retailers need for non-stop operations.”