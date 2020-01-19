Arianespace orbits Eutelsat KONNECT and India's GSAT-30

Arianespace successfully conducted a dual-satellite Ariane 5 launch from French Guiana placing the EUTELSAT KONNECT and GSAT-30 satellites into geostationary transfer orbits.







EUTELSAT KONNECT, which was produced by Thales Alenia Space and is the first satellite to use Thales Alenia Space’s Spacebus NEO platform,– will deliver broadband Internet across 40 countries in Africa and 15 countries across Europe. The satellite uses all-electric propulsion and is configured for operation in Ka-band.GSAT-30 was produced by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) using an I-3K platform, and is to provide high-quality television, telecommunications and broadcasting services.