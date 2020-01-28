Apstra adds support for faster data center recovery, SONic

Apstra released a new version of is network operating system for simplifying the management of data center networks. Major enhancements in AOS 3.2 include:







an Intent Time Voyager capability to decrease MTTR from network outages. This enables network engineers to recover their entire data center fabric state, configuration, and real time continuous validation to a specific point in time; backward or forward with a few clicks.

Intra and inter data center scale-out services - This includes the automation of EVPN DCI to allow VXLAN Data Center Interconnect with a simple, intuitive user interface and continuous DCI state validations. It also supports automation of EVPN VXLAN overlay across PODs in a 5-stage L3 Clos fabric, including continuous validations of BGP EVPN sessions and route expectations.

Expanded enterprise-class open source Open Compute Project SONiC support

Faster insights into the health and service assurance of network fabrics with customizable dashboards, probes, and widgets. Network operators can now create their own dashboards, probes, and widgets to get information about a large variety of parameters - such as device health, EVPN validations, throughput health, drain validation, traffic trends, virtual infrastructure redundancy checks, and fabric health for virtual infrastructures.

“Apstra AOS 3.2 is packed with innovative capabilities such as the industry’s first and only Intent Time Voyager capability which allows you to travel through the history of your network, and bring your network back to any known state in time helping to resolve network outages,” said Sean Hafeez, VP of Product at Apstra. “In addition, the latest product offers continued support for OCP SONiC, which enables network engineers to safely add newer OSS offerings to their networking toolkit.”