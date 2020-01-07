Anritsu intros Oscilloscope 53-Gbaud Clock Recovery Unit

Anritsu introduced a Clock Recovery Unit (CRU) option for its BERTWave MP2110A oscilloscope that supports trigger clock generation from a 53-Gbaud PAM4 optical signal.



When combined with existing oscilloscope functionality, the new 53-Gbaud CRU can evaluate various PAM4 optical modules during development and manufacturing compared to solutions requiring external sampling oscilloscopes.



Anritsu said it developed the 53-Gbaud CRU for the BERTWave MP2110A sampling oscilloscope to address expanding PAM4 signal analysis requirements. The solution is more economical than a sampling oscilloscope that requires a separate trigger clock signal synchronized with the data signal to conduct PAM4 measurements. This is due to the fact that optical modules outputting PAM4 signals typically do not have a trigger signal. The BERTWave MP2110A can be used by engineers to more efficiently evaluate the physical layer of 25G to 400G optical transceiver modules and equipment components, such as optical cables, used by data centers, Core/Metro networks, 4G/5G mobile backhaul, and 5G mobile fronthaul.