Anana deploys Pluribus’ Netvisor ONE operating system

Anana Ltd. has deployed Pluribus’ Netvisor ONE operating system and Adaptive Cloud Fabric, along with Dell EMC Open Networking hardware, as part of a multi-site network modernization project.



Anana helps businesses to engage, communicate, respond and alert their customers across multiple channels, including phone, web, mobile, etc.



Pluribus said Anana selected its Linux-based Netvisor ONE network operating system, featuring the Adaptive Cloud Fabric running on Dell EMC Open Networking Switches, for its ability to create an SDN-controlled network fabric that federates together a large number of geographically distributed switches to appear as one logical switch, radically simplifying network operations. Pluribus’ controllerless architecture leverages the processing power inside the switches that are already deployed, distributing intelligence to every switch in the network.



Anana is also using Pluribus Insight Analytics, which leverages embedded Netvisor monitoring telemetry and packet flow data sources to enable pervasive visibility across the network, eliminating the need for expensive probes or complex monitoring overlay networks.



“With Pluribus’ controllerless SDN and Adaptive Cloud Fabric, we can dynamically move virtual machines, applications and workloads between data centers, and do maintenance without impacting customers. We can update policy across the entire network with a single command. We’re improving our service levels and customer satisfaction at the same time. Our network is highly automated, enabling us to better serve our business, and our business to better serve our customers,” said Gareth Evans, Anana Infrastructure Manager.



https://www.pluribusnetworks.com/company/news-item/anana-deploys-pluribus-networks-for-multi-site-data-center-modernization/