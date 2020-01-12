Alitheon raises $14.9 million for machine vision software

Alitheon, a start-up based in Bellevue, Washington, closed $14.9 million in venture capital financing for its machine vision software.



Alitheon's FeaturePrint technology transforms how objects, components and finished products are authenticated, tracked and traced across supply chains and distribution systems throughout the world. Once registered by Alitheon's optical artificial intelligence system, any individual item can be subsequently identified wherever it exists to verify authenticity, determine place and time of origin, detect signs of tampering, measure wear and identify grey market and counterfeit products including unauthorized "over runs" and previously rejected products. Unauthorized and counterfeit items cost legitimate manufacturers more than a trillion dollars and claim as many as a million lives a year.



Participants in the round include BMW i Ventures, IPD Capital and Shasta Ventures alongside current and former senior management from Accenture, Boeing and Fidelity.



https://www.alitheon.com