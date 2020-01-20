Aligned Energy data centers implements PacketFabric

Aligned Energy will implement PacketFabric's Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform to expand connectivity options at its Ashburn, Dallas, Phoenix, and Salt Lake City data centers. Specifically, PacketFabric will provide Aligned customers with private, direct access to major cloud service providers, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud; connectivity to 160-plus Points of Presence (PoPs) in the U.S., Europe and Asia-Pacific; and interconnectivity to internet exchanges, network and XaaS providers.



“Aligned’s data center campuses are all strategically located and positioned to provide the robust, high-speed connectivity our customers require,” states Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned. “With the deployment of PacketFabric’s software-defined networking platform at Aligned’s facilities, our customers can now take advantage of instant, highly scalable and secure connectivity between any two or more points on its expansive global network, and at capacities ranging from one to 100 Gigabits per second.”“We are excited to bring our fully-automated network-as-a-service platform to Aligned’s data center campuses, enabling their customers to quickly and easily connect to the cloud or anywhere on our platform,” comments Chad Milam, President and Chief Executive Officer at PacketFabric.http://www.alignedenergy.comhttp://www.packetfabric.com