Alcatel Submarine Networks to link Tokelau atolls

Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) will deploy a submarine cable linking the three Tokelau atolls of Atafu, Nukunonu and Fakaofo in the South Pacific.



The contract covers an unrepeated (OALC5) 250km-long open cable based on 2 fiber pairs and built by ASN. The cable will provide a connection to the archipelago up to 20 Tbps.



This new subsea cable will be interconnected with the Southern Cross NEXT submarine cable, also built and deployed by ASN.



The Tokelau Cable is co-funded by the Government of New Zealand and the Government of Tokelau, and the cable will be managed by Teletok on behalf of the two government partners. The system will be ready at the beginning of 2021.