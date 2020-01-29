Alcatel Submarine Networks develops 3D WSS ROADM

Alcatel Submarine Networks introduced a new 3 Degree WSS ROADM unit designed to reduce the number of fiber pairs in the branch, leading to significant cost savings in subsea networks. The new ASN 3D WSS ROADM provides full WSS device flexibility maintaining East+West connectivity between trunk and branch. This simplifies the topology of complex networks and facilitates the implementation of branches on branches.



Full flexibility in traffic routing thanks to WSS component

Submarine grade reliability thanks to WSS redundancy

Fully configurable through active supervisory commands

Embedded management of noise loading and traffic confidentiality

Fully managed by ASN SN10 Network Management





Key features:Alain Biston, President and CEO of Alcatel Submarine Networks said: “The introduction of innovation 3D design as part of ASN WSS ROADM product family addresses the market demand for more connectivity and flexibility at a reasonable cost, keeping the same level of quality and reliability. It effectively complements the SDM1 by ASN product portfolio to support all traffic demands and decrease cost per bit. ASN is strongly supporting its customer initiatives to provide a reliable internet infrastructure to all communities around the world and will continue to innovate to support this common goal.”ASN confirmed that its new 3D WSS ROADM has already been selected for a major submarine cable system project.