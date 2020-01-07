A10 Networks boosts its earnings guidance

A10 Networks expects to report revenue results for the fourth quarter of 2019 between $59 million and $60 million, above the previous guidance range of $55 million to $59 million. The results are preliminary.



“I am excited by the overall opportunity for A10 investors, customers and employees. We believe our strong customer engagement and exciting product roadmap positions us well for the future needs of the industry. Looking ahead, we remain focused on driving improved financial performance through top-line growth and operational excellence,” said Dhrupad Trivedi, CEO of A10 Networks.