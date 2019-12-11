Windstream signs its largest wavelengths deal

Windstream Wholesale signed its largest capacity wavelengths deal to date. A major hyperscale customer (unnamed) will purchase wavelengths to interconnect data centers in key cities in the United States.



Windstream said this deal, combined with additional wave capacity contracted in October, represents 5.7 terabits of capacity – the most sold in any single month at Windstream Wholesale.



Windstream Wholesale’s coast-to-coast long-haul and regional express fiber-optic network provides high-speed optical Wavelengths to support today’s massive data demands stemming from cloud computing, multimedia and bandwidth intensive applications. Our optical Wavelengths service features unique, diverse routes with high-speed connections from attractive Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets back to the most popular carrier hotels, data centers, cable landing stations and 1,200+ 1G to 100G capable POPs in Tier 1 markets in the country.



“Our flexibility and customer tailored routes coupled with our unique domestic network density in Tiers 1, 2 and 3 cities have positioned us as the ‘go-to’ provider for international carriers, content providers, fiber operators and others needing domestic diversity and redundancy,” said Joe Scattareggia, executive vice president for Wholesale Sales at Windstream. “Our Wholesale business has been on a steady growth trajectory for some time. Hitting our single highest month of capacity sold is a great accomplishment and reflects the inflection point of marketplace bandwidth demand and our network solutions designed to meet this demand.”