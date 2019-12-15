Videotron picks Samsung for 4G/5G in Quebec

Videotron has selected Samsung Electronics to provide 4G LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) and 5G radio access networks solutions.



Starting in early 2020, Samsung will deliver 4G LTE-A solutions across Quebec and Ottawa in which the solutions from Samsung include Massive MIMO and Dual-band base stations, supporting the operator’s 4G LTE frequencies, and 5G solutions for both 3.5GHz and 28GHz spectrum.



Videotron anticipates commercial launch in late 2020.



“We have been all over the world to find the best supplier suited to meet the evolving needs of our customers. This partnership will allow us to deliver the most advanced telecommunications solutions to Quebecers. While 4G technology has profoundly transformed telecommunications in the world, LTE Advanced and 5G will undoubtedly revolutionize the way we interact with our loved ones and the environment around us,” said Jean François Pruneau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Videotron.