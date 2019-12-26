Turkcell develops its own email platform

Turkcell has developed and launched its own cloud-based email and calendaring platform.



YaaniMail is now available to consumers and business regardless of ISP, operator, country, web browser, or devices (iOS or Android). Data generated on the platform is securely stored at Turkcell’s data centers. The new email service provides customers an alternative to the provider’s global counterparts.



Turkcell said it is targeting 2 million registered users by the end of 2020.



“YaaniMail is part of a larger effort to ensure Turkey’s data is hosted in Turkey. We will offer YaaniMail through our broad digital services and solutions portfolio to other telecom operators in the world – helping them to become digital operators,” says Atac Tansug, Vice President of Digital Services and Solutions at Turkcell. “Providing the best customer experience to our users while keeping their data safe is our top priority. We will continue to enhance YaaniMail’s built-in smart features and user-friendly interface to offer the best available customer experience to our users.”



