About 5 years ago, Cisco set out to design a new silicon architecture, one which could serve multiple markets and scale over time.



Eyal Dagan, SVP Silicon, Cisco, shares his views on the design philosophy of Cisco Silicon One. It was a clean sheet approach. A key question -- is it possible to create a routing chip with the efficiency of switching silicon?



https://youtu.be/P5QwOKaxRtI